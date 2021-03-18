IN BRIEF: Largest Wyoming oil trade group joins lawsuit against federal leasing freeze

The largest oil and gas trade organization in Wyoming on Wednesday joined a lawsuit in the state’s federal court challenging President Joe Biden’s executive order temporarily suspending oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW), whose members produce 90% of the state’s oil and gas, threw its weight behind a lawsuit by the Western Energy Alliance (WEA) claiming that Biden’s order violates the Mineral Leasing Act (MLA) because it has resulted in the Bureau of Land Management canceling a mandatory quarterly oil and gas lease sale.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3txsF1s