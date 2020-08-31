Westlaw News
August 31, 2020 / 6:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Louisiana, other states back EPA over energy projects rule

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A coalition of mostly southern U.S. states has asked California federal courts in Oakland and San Francisco for permission to join the Trump administration in opposing two lawsuits over a new rule that would limit states’ power to block energy infrastructure projects.

Louisiana, Texas and six other states on Friday asked to intervene as defendants in the lawsuits, which challenge a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that will alter Section 401 of the Clean Water Act. The eight states and the EPA say the rule is essential to bolster pipeline, coal-terminal and other energy projects through which they can export the fossil fuels they produce.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bdfhrn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below