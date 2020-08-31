IN BRIEF: Louisiana, other states back EPA over energy projects rule

A coalition of mostly southern U.S. states has asked California federal courts in Oakland and San Francisco for permission to join the Trump administration in opposing two lawsuits over a new rule that would limit states’ power to block energy infrastructure projects.

Louisiana, Texas and six other states on Friday asked to intervene as defendants in the lawsuits, which challenge a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that will alter Section 401 of the Clean Water Act. The eight states and the EPA say the rule is essential to bolster pipeline, coal-terminal and other energy projects through which they can export the fossil fuels they produce.

