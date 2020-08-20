IN BRIEF: Mass. AG settles for $10 mln over power company's 'deceptive sales tactics'

A Connecticut-based electricity supplier has agreed to pay up to $10 million to settle a lawsuit by the state of Massachusetts that accused it of scamming the state’s residents into paying millions of dollars more than required for their power, the attorney general’s office said on Thursday.

Starion Energy Inc, two of its principals and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts entered a final judgment by consent in Suffolk County Superior Court that closes out claims in a 2018 lawsuit by Attorney General Maura Healey accusing Starion of overcharging about 117,000 customers about $30 million in violation of the state’s consumer protection laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iTlWcW