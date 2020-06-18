Westlaw News
June 18, 2020 / 10:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Massachusetts, Entergy sub settle lawsuit over nuclear plant decommissioning

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A subsidiary of Entergy Corp that decommissions nuclear power plants has settled with the state of Massachusetts regarding two lawsuits the state filed in federal appeals court challenging a 2018 application to transfer a license to retire a nuclear power plant in Massachusetts.

The deal announced on Wednesday between Holtec Decommissioning International (HDI), Holtec Pilgrim LLC and the state secures more than $200 million in funds to ensure Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station’s retirement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3hGNSRK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below