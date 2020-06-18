IN BRIEF: Massachusetts, Entergy sub settle lawsuit over nuclear plant decommissioning

A subsidiary of Entergy Corp that decommissions nuclear power plants has settled with the state of Massachusetts regarding two lawsuits the state filed in federal appeals court challenging a 2018 application to transfer a license to retire a nuclear power plant in Massachusetts.

The deal announced on Wednesday between Holtec Decommissioning International (HDI), Holtec Pilgrim LLC and the state secures more than $200 million in funds to ensure Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station’s retirement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3hGNSRK