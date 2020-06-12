Westlaw News
June 12, 2020 / 12:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Michigan court greenlights Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline tunnel project

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A Michigan state court ruled on Thursday that Michigan cannot cancel 2018 agreements its former governor signed with pipeline operator Enbridge Energy LP to encase a 67-year-old crude oil pipeline in a utility tunnel deep beneath Straits of Mackinac.

A unanimous three-judge of the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling that found Michigan could not back away from a deal allowing Enbridge to build a $500 million tunnel to house the straits section of its Wisconsin-to-Ontario Line 5 by arguing the agreement underpinning the project is unconstitutional.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dXx2LQ

