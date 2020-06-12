IN BRIEF: Michigan court greenlights Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline tunnel project

A Michigan state court ruled on Thursday that Michigan cannot cancel 2018 agreements its former governor signed with pipeline operator Enbridge Energy LP to encase a 67-year-old crude oil pipeline in a utility tunnel deep beneath Straits of Mackinac.

A unanimous three-judge of the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling that found Michigan could not back away from a deal allowing Enbridge to build a $500 million tunnel to house the straits section of its Wisconsin-to-Ontario Line 5 by arguing the agreement underpinning the project is unconstitutional.

