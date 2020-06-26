IN BRIEF: Michigan judge orders Enbridge's Line 5 temporary shutdown

A state judge in Michigan ordered on Thursday Enbridge Energy LP’s pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac to temporarily shut down following the company’s announcement last week that the underwater crude oil pipeline’s anchoring system was damaged.

Judge James Jamo of the Circuit Court for the 30th Judicial Circuit, Ingham County, granted the state’s motion for a temporary restraining order effective until the court rules on a preliminary injunction seeking all information on the Wisconsin-to-Ontario Line 5’s incident.

