IN BRIEF: Michigan sues Boyce Hydro over May Michigan flooding

June 9 -

Michigan authorities on Tuesday sued in state court the operator of a hydroelectric dam in central Michigan for negligently contributing to a major flood in May after structural deficiencies led to its breach, submerging parts of the riverfront city of Midland.

The Michigan Department of the Environment filed a lawsuit in Michigan’s Circuit Court in Ingham County against Boyce Michigan, LLC, alleging that the company’s “gross mismanagement” of its Edenville Dam for more than 14 years had resulted in the May 20 flood, the worst in the history of the state, and violated its Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MLBWQs