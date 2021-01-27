IN BRIEF: Montana judge denies enviros' bid to block Rosebud Mine expansion

A federal judge in Billings, Montana has denied a bid by environmental groups to block Westmoreland Rosebud Mining LLC from expanding its Rosebud coal strip-mine in eastern Montana, concluding that the plaintiffs sought to put emergency brakes on the project too late.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters on Monday denied a motion by Sierra Club, WildEarth Guardians and others to preliminary enjoin mining on an additional 6,700 acres of prairie land while the court weighs their claims that the Department of the Interior failed to take a “hard look” at environmental impacts when it approved the expansion project under the National Environmental Policy Act.

