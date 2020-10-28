IN BRIEF: Mountain Valley Pipeline faces new environmental litigation

A coalition of 11 conservation groups are asking a federal appeals court to review a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) analysis they say has wrongly found construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) would not further imperil already threatened and endangered species.

Appalachian Voices, the Sierra Club and others sued the agency in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, accusing it of violating the Endangered Species Act with its so-called biological opinion and incidental take statement report that found no risks from construction of the $5.4-$5.7 billion natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37TzwL9