IN BRIEF: Nat. gas company hit with consumer class action for storm price-gouging

A Texas-based rose merchant filed a proposed class action lawsuit against natural-gas marketer Symmetry Energy Solutions in Marshall, Texas, federal court for unlawfully passing on to its customers last-minute market-price increases of the fuel during the February winter storm.

The putative class-action lawsuit that Certified Roses Inc, a producer and wholesaler of garden roses, filed on Thursday alleges that Houston-based Symmetry breached its contracts with its customers nationwide when it jacked up the price of gas during the coast-to-coast storm, including by charging Certified Roses some 2,000% more in February than for the same month the previous year.

