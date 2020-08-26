IN BRIEF: N.C. AG sues Trump admin to stop offshore seismic testing

The attorney general of North Carolina sued the Trump administration in federal court Wednesday to stop future seismic tests for oil and gas deposits off the state’s coast.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) authorization in June of the proposal by a subsidiary of Schlumberger Ltd, despite the state’s objections, violates the Coastal Zone Management Act (CZMA).

