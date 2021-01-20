IN BRIEF: Nearly 900 Western states oil and gas leases draw new legal challenge

Following on the heels of a novel win that halted oil and gas leases in Wyoming, environmental and health groups are again taking the Bureau of Land Management to task over an inadequate “carbon budget analysis” for 890 leases in Western states.

WildEarth Guardians and Physicians for Social Responsibility on Tuesday accused the BLM of violating the National Environmental Policy Act with March 2019 and December 2020 lease sales in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, arguing that the agency failed to analyze how greenhouse gas emissions resulting from fossil-fuel extraction on the parcels measure against its own assessment of total emissions the country can safely release to limit climate change.

