IN BRIEF: N.Y. announces record settlement with utilities over failed 2018 storms response

Electric utility Consolidated Edison Company (ConEd) and one of its subsidiaries in an agreement with New York’s Public Service Commission on Thursday to pay $10.75 million to settle accusations by the regulator that the companies failed to adequately execute an emergency plan during two 2018 winter storms, leading to power outages for hundreds of thousands of customers.

The body tasked with ensuring reliable access to electricity across the state said that the settlement agreement, the “largest ever of its kind,” closes out its investigation into ConEd and its subsidiary Orange and Rockland Utilities Inc (O&R).

