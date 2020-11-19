IN BRIEF: NY federal judge pulls plug on class action against Just Energy

A Buffalo, New York, federal judge on Thursday tossed a putative class action lawsuit against a U.S. unit of Canadian electricity retailer Just Energy Group Inc, finding that it had not broken its contract with New York customers by charging “exorbitant rates” as the plaintiff claimed.

Senior U.S. District Judge William Skretny ruled that the contract the plaintiff signed with Just Energy New York Corp in 2011 did not support her claims that the rates she was charged should have been comparable to those offered by competitors or should reflect wholesale market prices.

