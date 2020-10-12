IN BRIEF: Oil and gas groups back feds in lawsuits over CWA rollback

Federal courts in Charleston and San Francisco allowed oil and gas industry groups on Monday and Friday to defend the Trump administration in three lawsuits that accuse it of having unlawfully stripped states of their power to block energy infrastructure projects.

The American Petroleum Institute and the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America are concerned that the separate lawsuits by environmental groups, including the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League (SCCCL), and by a coalition of 20 states including California will cost their members should the courts toss the rule that curtails state powers under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act (CWA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/34N5Ax6