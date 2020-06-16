IN BRIEF: Penn. AG charges Cabot Oil & Gas with contaminating drinking water

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Monday in state court charged natural gas producer Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation with felonies for allegedly contaminating with methane drinking water in northeastern Pennsylvania as a result of botched hydraulic fracturing activities.

Pennsylvania’s top legal officer charged Houston-based Cabot in Magisterial District Court, Susquehanna County, with 15 counts under Pennsylvania’s Clean Streams Law after the conclusion of a two-year grand jury investigation into the company’s alleged crimes.

