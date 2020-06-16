Westlaw News
June 16, 2020 / 12:12 AM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Penn. AG charges Cabot Oil & Gas with contaminating drinking water

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Monday in state court charged natural gas producer Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation with felonies for allegedly contaminating with methane drinking water in northeastern Pennsylvania as a result of botched hydraulic fracturing activities.

Pennsylvania’s top legal officer charged Houston-based Cabot in Magisterial District Court, Susquehanna County, with 15 counts under Pennsylvania’s Clean Streams Law after the conclusion of a two-year grand jury investigation into the company’s alleged crimes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N3iCOK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below