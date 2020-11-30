Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

IN BRIEF: REC Solar sues rival Hanwha over split-cell solar panel technology

By Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

International solar-panel maker REC Solar sued its rival Hanwha Solutions Corp in Wilmington, Delaware federal court on Monday, accusing it and its U.S. affiliate of infringing a patent on technology involving an arrangement of solar cells and bypass diodes.

The Norway-based company accuses South Korea-based Hanwha and Hanwha Q CELLS USA Inc of infringing REC’s U.S. patented split-solar cell technology with two products they have been distributing throughout the United States, the best-selling Q.Peak Duo and Q.Plus Duo panels.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qinl19

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up