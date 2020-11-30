IN BRIEF: REC Solar sues rival Hanwha over split-cell solar panel technology

International solar-panel maker REC Solar sued its rival Hanwha Solutions Corp in Wilmington, Delaware federal court on Monday, accusing it and its U.S. affiliate of infringing a patent on technology involving an arrangement of solar cells and bypass diodes.

The Norway-based company accuses South Korea-based Hanwha and Hanwha Q CELLS USA Inc of infringing REC’s U.S. patented split-solar cell technology with two products they have been distributing throughout the United States, the best-selling Q.Peak Duo and Q.Plus Duo panels.

