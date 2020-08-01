IN BRIEF: Taylor Energy tries to shake off $43 mln fed debt claim

Oil company Taylor Energy Company LLC sought on Friday in Washington D.C. federal court to shake off a claim that it owes the federal government $43 million for work it paid to a contractor to stop an oil spill from remnants of an oil platform operated by the company in the Gulf of Mexico when it collapsed.

Taylor filed a motion to dismiss the government’s counterclaim that the oil company must pay to clean a spill that began in 2004 when Hurricane Ivan caused one of the company’s offshore platforms to collapse.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fiXijZ