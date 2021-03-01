IN BRIEF: Texas AG sues power co Griddy over 'astronomical' winter storm bills

The attorney general of Texas on Monday accused power provider Griddy Energy LLC in state court of deceiving its customers by downplaying the risks of huge increases in electricity prices that were passed on to them during the February winter storm.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused the company in Texas District Court for Harris County of violating the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act with promotional material that failed to disclose that its business model of selling its customers electricity at wholesale rates, which rose to $9,000 per megawatt hour as cold weather struck the state in mid-February, exposed them to “astronomical” bills.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kCbkRV