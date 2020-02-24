IN BRIEF: Texas AG sues TPC Group over petrochemical plant explosion

Texas’s attorney general Ken Paxton has sued the TPC Group over claims of air and water pollution at a petrochemical plant in eastern Texas that exploded in November, prompting a massive evacuation of nearby towns.

In the complaint filed in Texas district court on Friday, the state’s top law enforcement official accuses the company of violating the Texas Clean Air Act and its Water Code, both before the explosion at its Port Neches plant on Nov. 27 and as a result of it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VeH30S