Westlaw News
June 23, 2020 / 2:07 AM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Texas homeowners file contamination suit over Permian Highway Pipeline project

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A group of central Texas homeowners on Monday sued the builders of the Permian Highway Pipeline, alleging they contaminated their drinking water by pumping a carcinogenic fluid into an aquifer as they drilled under a river.

The homeowners in Blanco, Texas, allege in a lawsuit federal court in Austin that Permian Highway Pipeline LLC (PHP) and its managing partner, Kinder Morgan, violated the Safe Drinking Water Act and Texas state law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2V6nSFK

