IN BRIEF: Texas homeowners file contamination suit over Permian Highway Pipeline project

A group of central Texas homeowners on Monday sued the builders of the Permian Highway Pipeline, alleging they contaminated their drinking water by pumping a carcinogenic fluid into an aquifer as they drilled under a river.

The homeowners in Blanco, Texas, allege in a lawsuit federal court in Austin that Permian Highway Pipeline LLC (PHP) and its managing partner, Kinder Morgan, violated the Safe Drinking Water Act and Texas state law.

