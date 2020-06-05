IN BRIEF: Watchdog petitions D.C. Circuit for a voice in nuclear waste battle

A nuclear watchdog has petitioned a federal appeals court to review the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) refusal to hear its opposition to the licensing of a proposed Holtec International “interim” facility to store commercial nuclear reactor waste in southeastern New Mexico.

Beyond Nuclear filed the petition on Thursday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, seeking the court’s review of the NRC’s denial in 2018 and 2020 of its request for a hearing over the storage plan on grounds it would violate the Nuclear Waste Policy Act (NWPA) and the Administrative Procedure Act.

