IN BRIEF: Watchdog sues feds over 'interim' storage of radioactive waste

Nuclear watchdog Beyond Nuclear in Washington D.C. federal appeals court has sued the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to halt the licensing process of a planned above-ground storage facility for highly radioactive nuclear waste in west Texas that the plaintiffs say would be unsafe.

The Maryland-based group on Wednesday asked the court to throw out Interim Storage Partners’ (ISP) licensing application at the NRC for a “surface” interim storage facility, alleging that in denying two challenges to ISP’s application the group filed with the regulator, NRC violated a Nuclear Waste Policy Act’s (NWPA) prohibition on the United States owning highly-radioactive spent fuel at a facility other than a deep geological repository.

