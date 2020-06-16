IN BRIEF: White House asks SCOTUS to halt order blocking nationwide pipeline permit

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to suspend a federal court ruling that canceled a nationwide environmental permit, in a decision likely to delay pipeline projects including Keystone XL.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco petitioned on Monday the high court to stay an April 15 ruling by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris of U.S. District Court in Montana that canceled the Nationwide Permit (NWP) 12, which allows dredging work on pipelines across water bodies.

