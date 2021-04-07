IN BRIEF: Wyoming creates legal fund to defend its coal industry

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday signed HB 207, legislation that appropriates funds to initiate lawsuits against other states’ laws and regulations that harm its coal industry, the governor’s communications director, Michael Pearlman, told Reuters.

The law creates a $1.2 million legal-defense fund to sue other states whose laws “impede” the top coal-producing state’s ability to export coal or that cause the early retirement of its coal-fired power plants, Governor Gordon’s office said.

