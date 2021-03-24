Insurer did not meet high bar to vacate $44 mln arbitration award to Phillips 66 - 2nd Circ

A federal appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a lower court ruling approving an arbitration award requiring German insurer HDI Global SE to pay oil firm Phillips 66 Co nearly $44 million to cover the settlement of product liability lawsuits involving alleged gasoline leaks into groundwater.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that an arbitration panel had not manifestly disregarded the law nor the language of an insurance policy in finding that HDI’s insurance covered the settlement of claims brought by the state of New Jersey and California-based Orange County Water District that the gasoline was a defective product.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QwzB0B