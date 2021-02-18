Judge considers Michigan's bid to return Line 5 shutdown case to state court

A federal judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Thursday ruled that she will first consider whether a lawsuit by the state to revoke an easement under which Enbridge Inc operates Line 5 belongs in state court, where the case was originally filed, before considering the company’s motion to dismiss it.

U.S. District Judge Janet Neff issued the scheduling order, which Michigan hailed, a day after holding a conference that went over Enbridge’s plans to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and Michigan’s plan to attempt its remand. The hearing also reviewed Michigan’s imminent bid to toss Enbridge’s counter-lawsuit against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for terminating the state’s pipeline easement in the Straits of Mackinac. The company said on Jan. 13 that it will not comply with Whitmer’s notice ordering it to shut down its Line 5.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37sewKv