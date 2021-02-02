Judge rejects bid to freeze ConocoPhillips $3 bln Alaska drilling project

A federal judge in Anchorage has denied a bid by indigenous and environmental groups to block construction, which could begin as early as Tuesday, that is part of oil producer ConocoPhillips Co’s $2 billion to $3 billion drilling project in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason on Monday denied the plaintiffs’ separate motions to preliminary enjoin the Bureau of Land Management from authorizing ConocoPhillips to build roads and open a gravel mine as part of its Willow project in the wilderness area along Alaska’s North Slope oilfields. The judge said the groups’ claims of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) violations are likely time-barred, and their Endangered Species Act allegation that the activities will irreparably harm imperiled polar bears does not hold up.

