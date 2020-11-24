Judge scraps permit for planned $2 bln Washington state methanol plant

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must redo its analysis for permitting construction work on a proposed methanol export terminal on the banks of the Columbia River in southern Washington state after a federal judge revoked the developer’s permits.

Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington ruled on Monday that the Corps failed to take a “hard look” at the impacts on climate change of Northwest Innovation Works’ (NWIW) Kalama Marine Export Facility project as required under the National Environmental Policy Act.

