Kinder Morgan, Texas homeowners move toward settlement in Permian Highway pipeline lawsuit

Texas homeowners, a water protection association and Kinder Morgan have made “substantial progress” toward settling a lawsuit that accuses the company of contaminating drinking water during its construction of the Permian Highway Pipeline, according to filings made in Austin federal court on Tuesday.

The pipeline operator, residents of Texas’ Blanco County and the Trinity Edwards Springs Protection Association (TESPA) told the court that they are “actively engaged in settlement discussions” to bring an end to the lawsuit that initially sought an order to halt local construction of the $2.3-billion natural gas line.

