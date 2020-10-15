Mammoth Energy and subsidiary duck RICO claims over Puerto Rico infrastructure contracts

A federal court in Miami dismissed racketeering claims Wednesday against a company whose contracts to restore electrical power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017 have been at the center of a massive bribery scandal.

U.S. District Judge Robert Scola said even in light of the indictment of a senior Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) official and the president of defendant Cobra Acquisitions LLC in relation to bribes tied to the scandal, Mastec Renewables Puerto Rico LLC’s allegation that its competitor Cobra violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) could not proceed because the company failed to show that the scheme was part of a pattern of behavior.

