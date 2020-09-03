Westlaw News
Mass. high court powers up state's approval of Canadian clean-energy deal

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday affirmed the state’s approval of deals by electric transmission utility Fitchburg Gas & Electric Light Company to purchase renewable energy from Canada’s Hydro-Quebec for 20 years, part of a project valued at about $1 billion in investments for U.S. portion.

A panel of six justices unanimously said the deal, entered following a state law intended to promote the purchasing of environmentally-friendly energy, is not inconsistent with the statute’s requirements for uninterrupted and clean-energy-only deliveries, as U.S.-based competitor NextEra Energy Resources had alleged.

