Michigan AG seeks temporary shutdown of pipeline after damage revealed

Michigan’s attorney general has asked a state court to temporarily shut down Enbridge Energy LP’s pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac following the company’s announcement last week that the underwater crude oil pipeline’s anchoring system was damaged.

Attorney General Dana Nessel in two motions filed on Monday asked the court to immediately order Enbridge to cease operating the Wisconsin-to-Ontario Line 5 pipeline until state authorities understand what caused the damage. The motions were filed in the Circuit Court for the 30th Judicial Circuit, Ingham County.

