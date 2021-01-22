Minn. group challenges Enbridge's Line 3 construction in fed court

A Minnesota conservation group on Thursday sued the Army Corps of Engineers in federal court in Washington D.C., accusing it of unlawfully permitting the construction of Enbridge Inc’s Line 3 crude pipeline replacement project.

Friends of the Headwaters say that the Corps failed, when it handed Enbridge key federal permits on Nov. 23, to consider how oil spilling from the line could pollute, beyond certain localized water crossings that were considered in studies of its environmental impacts, entire watersheds like that of the Mississippi River and Lake Superior. The groups claim violations of the National Environmental Policy Act and the Clean Water Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bZVZZ2