Montana high court again rules regulatory commission's solar dealings were shady

The Montana Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court ruling that found a state regulator wrongly discouraged the development of a proposed 80 megawatt (MW) solar project by MTSun LLC in southern Montana, its second ruling siding with small solar developers in less than a month.

In a unanimous decision, the high court said on Tuesday that the lower court had rightly found the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) violated the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA) when it refused to abide by competitive rates the developer, MTSun, proposed in 2016 to the state’s largest monopoly utility, NorthWestern Energy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2G1lKdx