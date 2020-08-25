Montana high court sides with renewable energy developers in rate dispute

The Montana Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court ruling that found a state regulator wrongly undermined the competitivity of small solar developers with a series of decisions that slashed the price large utilities pay for the solar power producers’ output.

In a 5-2 decision, the state’s high court said on Monday that the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) had acted contrary to the federal Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act’s (PURPA) aims to promote renewable sources by arbitrarily cutting rates paid to small solar developers by more than half. Plaintiffs additionally allege that PSC ignored the value of avoiding future costs of carbon regulations when it set those rates, and cut maximum-length contracts from 25 to 15 years.

