New York, Holtec reach deal over nuclear plant decommissioning lawsuits

New York Attorney General Letitia James and subsidiaries of nuclear service firm Holtec International have reached a deal that settles lawsuits in federal appeals court over the company’s decommissioning of a nuclear power plant in New York, James’ office said on Thursday.

The agreement filed with the New York Public Service Commission (PSC) says that Holtec will set aside at least $400 million to ensure Indian Point Energy Center’s retirement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sraJ7Q