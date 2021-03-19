New Yorkers sue state, National Grid over Brooklyn LNG project

New York City community groups sued their state’s environmental department and National Grid in New York state court Thursday to challenge the proposed $59-million expansion project of a natural gas facility which they say endangers the health of nearby community of color.

Sane Energy Project and the Cooper Park Resident Council say that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) evaluation of the expansion of National Grid’s Greenpoint Energy Center violates the state’s Environmental Quality Review Act. The expansion involves the addition of two vaporizers that convert liquefied natural gas to gaseous form. The case was filed in Supreme Court of the State of New York for the Queens County.

