North Dakota seeks to defend its interests in court battle over DAPL closure

North Dakota has asked a federal court in Washington, D.C., to intervene in an ongoing legal battle in which local tribes seek the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), saying that its interests in keeping the line running are no longer adequately represented under the Biden administration.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem on Monday asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to join the closely watched case, saying that the new administration’s Army Corps of Engineers, the defendant in the case, is no longer a “zealous advocate” for the continued operation of the pipeline that ships crude oil from the Bakken shale region in North Dakota to Midwest refiners.

