North Dakota sues feds over disputed land, oil and gas royalties

North Dakota has accused the U.S. government in Western federal court of encroaching on state property by claiming it owns riverbed land that the state also claims and has leased for oil and gas exploration.

In a lawsuit filed on Friday, North Dakota says that the Bureau of Land Management has wrongly resorted to federal rather than state law when identifying the high-water mark that determines what land it ought to manage, with the result that the state stands to lose millions of dollars in past and future oil and gas royalties unless the federal plots are invalidated.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2FnZ33f