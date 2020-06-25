Westlaw News
June 25, 2020 / 10:12 PM / in 2 hours

N.Y. high court rules National Fuel can condemn land for Northern Access pipeline

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

New York state’s highest court ruled on Thursday that Natural Fuel Gas Supply Corp can condemn property of a New York couple to make way for the 99-mile Northern Access natural gas pipeline.

The New York Court of Appeals 4-2 decision, which comes despite state authorities having denied the required water quality certification for the project, overturned a lower court ruling. The high court determined that an exception under the Eminent Domain Procedure Law (EDPL) excused the natural gas company from holding a public hearing about the project’s public benefits and its environmental effects.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BFsqMp

