N.Y. judge upholds $44 mln insurance arbitration award for Phillips 66

A Manhattan federal judge has confirmed an arbitration award that requires German insurer HDI Global SE to pay oil firm Phillips 66 Company nearly $44 million to cover the settlement of lawsuits over alleged leaks of gasoline containing an additive into groundwater that contaminated drinking water.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York ruled that the arbitration panel had not exceeded its power, as HDI alleged, in finding that HDI’s insurance policy between 1998 and 1999 covered the 2017 settlement of claims brought by the state of New Jersey and California-based Orange County Water District that the gasoline was a defective product.

