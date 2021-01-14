Ohio AG asks judge to block $102 mln FirstEnergy surcharge in nuclear bailout scandal

The attorney general of Ohio on Thursday asked a state judge to stop First Energy Corp, the company at the center of a bribery scandal to bail out two of its nuclear power plants, from collecting $102 million in 2021 in customer surcharges that were approved under the same controversial law that set up the now-aborted $1.3 billion bailout attempt.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked the Court of Common Pleas for Franklin County in a motion for preliminary injunction to block the multi-year surcharge the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) approved on Dec. 30, arguing that it flows from the same enterprise that led to the adoption of House Bill 6 (HB6), the state law authorizing the bailout.

