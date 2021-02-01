Ohio AG, FirstEnergy agree to end $102 mln surcharge in nuclear bailout scandal

FirstEnergy Corp and the Ohio attorney general on Monday agreed to an out-of-court settlement under which the power company will no longer collect $102 million in 2021 in customer surcharges that were approved under a controversial law at the center of a bribery scandal to bail out two of its nuclear power plants.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he will withdraw a motion he filed last month in the Court of Common Pleas for Franklin County that sought to block the multi-year surcharge once the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) approves the an emergency application from FirstEnergy that confirms the rates will no longer be charged.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3raxFYP