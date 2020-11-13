Ohio AG sues Energy Harbor to stop $1.3 billion nuclear plants bailout

The Ohio attorney general sued Energy Harbor Corp. on Friday to block the collection of a surcharge on energy customers’ bills that’s part of a controversial law creating a $1.3 billion bailout for two of the company’s nuclear power plants.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost alleged in the lawsuit filed in the Court of Common Pleas for Franklin County that the surcharge totaling $150 million a year should not be solicited because it is authorized by a bill whose adoption is the result of a corrupt enterprise. The law requires collection to begin on Jan. 1.

