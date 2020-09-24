Ohio AG sues FirstEnergy, others over 'Unholy Alliance' $60 mln bribery scandal

The Ohio attorney general sued FirstEnergy Corp and Energy Harbor Corp on Wednesday in state court to block the payment of bailout money to the latter company. The money comes in the form of a surcharge on energy customers’ bills as a result of a law designed to save two of its financially troubled nuclear power plants but whose passage has been mired in controversy.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost alleges in the lawsuit filed in the Court of Common Pleas for the Franklin District that the companies and former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder began a corrupt enterprise in 2017, which the complaint refers to as the Unholy Alliance, whose activity lead to passing of House Bill 6, which is intended to bail out the two nuclear power plants.

