Oil tycoon's lawsuit to recover $2 billion over oil company sale revived

By Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A New York state appeals court in a reversal on Tuesday put back on track a Russian tycoon’s bid to recover $2 billion that he claims two billionaire businessmen failed to pay him under a contract when they sold an oil business.

A unanimous four-judge panel of the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, First Judicial Department ruled that Leonid Lebedev’s lawsuit over the sale of oil company TNK-BP in 2013 should proceed because, contrary to the lower court’s ruling, an agreement with billionaire investor Leonard Blavatnik and Russian businessmen Victor Vekselberg is a binding contract.

