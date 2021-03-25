Penn. high court rules AG can't claim consumer violations for natgas leases

Pennsylvania’s highest court has ruled that the Commonwealth cannot bring consumer protection claims that say Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and competitors secretly divvied up mineral rights leasing territories, depriving Pennsylvania landowners of choice.

In a 6-1 decision, a panel of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Wednesday mostly reversed a lower court ruling and concluded that the state’s attorney general cannot bring claims accusing Anadarko of violating the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law (UTPCPL) by deceiving the landowners, to whom Anadarko did not disclose the agreement, because it allegedly undermined their chances to shop around or negotiate for better terms. The panel reasoned that the statute does not regulate buyers in leasing transactions such as Anadarko.

