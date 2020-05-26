Pipeline maintenance co must face third-party claims from AIG - judge

A federal judge in Atlanta has said that pipeline maintenance company CECO must face third-party claims from AIG Specialty Insurance Company, which seeks coverage from CECO’s separate insurance policy of legal costs associated with a $25 million pipeline leak.

U.S. District Judge Michael Brown in the Northern District of Georgia denied on Friday CECO’s motion to dismiss AIG’s claims for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction and failure to state a claim, reasoning that the relief AIG seeks from CECO in the case is “central” to the dispute and that CECO had moved too late to exit the case for failure to state a claim.

