Power cos planning $500 mln transmission line can intervene in lawsuit to halt project - 7th Circ

A federal appeals court has reversed a lower court decision that had denied a bid by holders of a permit to build a $500 million power line in southern Wisconsin to intervene in a lawsuit by green groups seeking to invalidate the permit.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Tuesday that the three Wisconsin power companies behind the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Project can intervene in the lawsuit against the state authorities that issued the permit, reasoning that the companies alone can defend plaintiffs’ claim against eminent domain plans also subject to the lawsuit.

